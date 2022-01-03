Bihar Covid News Update: 87 doctors at Nalanda Medical College and Hospital in Patna test positive

Follow us on Image Source : PTI A health worker prepares a bed inside a COVID-19 isolation ward to treat patients infected with the Omicron variant, at Patliputra Sport Complex in Patna, Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022.

Highlights Bihar on Sunday reported 352 fresh Covid cases, 71 more than the previous day's figure

Patna and Gaya have reported highest active cases of 544 and 277, respectively

Bihar has so far accounted for one confirmed case of the Omicron variant

COVID-19 continued to gallop across Bihar as 87 doctors at Nalanda Medical College and Hospital in Patna have tested positive. According to Chandrashekhar Singh, Patna DM, all are either asymptomatic or have mild symptoms and are in isolation on the hospital campus.

Earlier on Sunday, the state reported 352 fresh cases, 71 more than the previous day's figure. This included 17 junior doctors of Nalanda Medical College and Hospital who tested positive.

According to the health department, active cases have shot past the four-digit mark and reached 1074.

On Saturday and Friday, Bihar had registered 281 and 158 fresh cases, respectively. However, no fatality due to the disease has been reported in the last four days and the death toll remained unchanged at 12,096.

NMCH Superintendent Vinod Kumar Singh said samples of doctors, who had attended an Indian Medical Association (IMA) function last week, were sent for testing after they complained of symptoms.

The administration has, meanwhile, swung into action and embarked on an active contact tracing drive. The IMA function was attended by a number of dignitaries, including Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

Bihar was among the states reporting the highest number of doctors' deaths during the second wave last year. Other than Patna, the fresh surge has badly hit Gaya, an important Hindu and Buddhist pilgrimage centre, which accounted for 110 of the fresh cases.

Patna (544) and Gaya (277) together also account for about 80 per cent of the state's total active caseload. The state has so far accounted for one confirmed case of the Omicron variant.

