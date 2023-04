Sikkim Avalanche: Rescue operation underway to find trapped tourists

Follow us on Image Source : PTI The 13 injured persons were admitted to STNM hospital where the attending doctors

The Indian Army, Border Road Organisation (BRO) and police were carrying out rescue and search operations near 15th Mile on Jawahar Lal Nehru Marg in Sikkim for the second day on Wednesday to find out if more tourists are trapped in the massive avalanche that killed seven people, an official said.

In this massive avalanche hit happened at East Sikkim's Nathu La area on Tuesday morning, seven tourists were killed and 13 others injured under the snow.

The avalanche hit affected the arterial Jawaharlal Nehru Marg which connects state capital Gangtok to Nathu La at the China border, around 11. 30 am. A total of five-six vehicles were trapped with about 30 people under the snow.

"We have launched rescue and search operations since 8 am to find out if any tourists are trapped in the snow near 15th Mile, the East Sikkim District Collector Tushar Nikhane told PTI over phone.

On where any tourist, dead or alive, has been found, he said that the rescue operations were underway in full swing and the details will be shared once the operations conclude.

The 13 injured persons were admitted to STNM hospital where the attending doctors discharged nine of them after first aid, while four others were undergoing treatment.

Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang had visited STNM on Tuesday night and interacted with the injured tourists and instructed the hospital authorities to provide the best possible care to the injured one.

