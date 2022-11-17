Shraddha Walker case: Will police get more time to interrogate accused Aftab Poonawala? Court to decide today

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Aftab Poonawala and Shraddha Walker

Shraddha Walker case: Aftab Poonawala, who is accused of allegedly killing Shraddha Walker and then chopping her body into 35 pieces, will be on Thursday produced before the court, where police might ask for more time in custody for a thorough interrogation. Poonawala (28) allegedly strangled Walkar in May this year and cut her body into 35 pieces which he kept in a fridge for almost three weeks at his residence in south Delhi's Mehrauli before dumping them across the national capital over several days past midnight.

Police might face a uphill task in the court today as it is yet to recover the crime weapon, Shraddha's mobile phone and clothes worn at the time of the crime.

