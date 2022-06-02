J&K: Explosion inside private vehicle in Shopian, 3 soldiers injured

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/REPRESENTATIVE 3 soldiers injured in blast at J-K's Shopian, say police

Three soldiers were injured after an explosion was reported in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian, police said on Thursday. The blast occurred inside a private vehicle after which the injured soldiers were hospitalised, they said.

The nature and source of the blast have not been ascertained yet and are under investigation.

Taking to Twitter, the Kashmir Zone Police early Thursday said the nature of the blast is being investigated and will be shared.

Terrorists targeting civilians in J&K

This comes a day after a civilian was injured after being shot at by terrorists in Shopian. The condition of the civilian is stable.

Earlier on Tuesday, a Hindu school teacher Rajni Bala was fired at by terrorists in the Kulgam district of the Kashmir region. Bala, a Hindu school teacher was fired at by terrorists in the Kulgam district of the Kashmir region.

A resident of Samba in the Jammu region, Bala sustained injuries when terrorists fired at her in the Gopalpora area of Kulgam where she was posted as a teacher. She was taken to the hospital where she succumbed to her injuries.

According to Jammu and Kashmir Police, the incident took place at the High School Gopalpora area of Kulgam.

Before that, Kashmiri TV actor Amreen Bhat was killed by unidentified terrorists in Budgam's Chadoora area in Jammu and Kashmir on May 25, while her 10-year-old nephew was injured.

Earlier, Rahul Bhatt, an employee of the Tehsil office in the Budgam district's Chadoora, was shot dead by terrorists in the Budgam on May 12.

(With inputs from ANI)

