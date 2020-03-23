Shivraj Singh Chouhan to take oath as Madhya Pradesh CM at 9 PM tonight

Shivraj Singh Chouhan likely to take oath as Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister today.

Senior BJP leader Shivraj Singh Chouhan may take oath as Maharashtra chief minister for the fourth time on Monday at 9 PM. The oath-taking ceremony will be held at Raj Bhawan in Bhopal, according to agency reports. Earlier on March 20, Kamal Nath had resigned as Madhya Pradesh chief minister amid crisis situation in the government after 22 MLAs, who rebelled against the party, joined the BJP. The crisis in the Kamal Nath government had begun after one of the prominent Congress leaders, Jyotiraditya Scindia, and his loyalists MLAs left the party, complaining that their voice was not being heard in the Kamal Nath government.

Kamal Nath resigned as Madhya Pradesh chief minister on Friday after his government fell short of numbers. Prior to that, the Supreme Court had on Thursday ordered Kamal Nath-led Congress government to face floor test in the MP Vidhan Sabha after Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia and 22 MLAs resigned from the party. Addressing a press conference, Nath said, "I have decided to submit my resignations to the governor. But I will continue to work for the welfare of the people," he said.

Amid "Jai Kamal Nath" slogans from Congress party worker and before ending his address, Nath said, "I was never part of the politics of trade. No one pointed a finger on me during the 40 years of my political career."

The Congress-led government has been pushed to the brink following the resignation of former Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia. Earlier, Assembly Speaker Narmada Prasad Prajapati on Thursday night accepted the resignations of the remaining 16 rebel Congress MLAs who have been in Bengaluru since March 9.

The resignations of all 22 MLAs in Jyotiraditya Scindia's camp brought down the total strength of the assembly to 206 where the ruling Congress with 92 members and seven allied MLAs is now at least five short of a simple majority of 104. The opposition BJP with 107 MLAs is three more than the simple majority.

