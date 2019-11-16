Image Source : FILE Shiv Sena accuses BJP of horse-trading, says new alliance giving ‘stomach ache’ to Fadnavis

The Shiv Sena on Saturday attacked the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over the government formation in Maharashtra, accusing it of “horse-trading under the guise of President’s rule.” Published in the party mouthpiece Saamna, the editorial targeted the BJP for exuding confidence in forming the government after backing off initially. "...the intention of horse-trading stand exposed now. The lies of those promising transparent governance are becoming evident now," it said.

The editorial hit out at statement state chief Chandrakant Patil, who said his party can count on support of 119 MLAs in the 288-member Assembly.

“Those with 105 seats had earlier conveyed to the governor that they do not have the majority. How come are they now claiming that only they will form the government?" Sena said in Saamana.

It also hit out at former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis over his remark that the Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress alliance won't last beyond six months and said that the new political equation was giving "stomach ache to several people".

Maharashtra has been under President’s rule since November 12 after Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari conveyed to President Ram Nath Kovind that no party or alliance was in the position to form the government.

The Sena reached out to the Congress-NCP combine for government formation after its demand for sharing the chief minister’s post and equal distribution of portfolios was rejected by the its pre-poll ally BJP.

The BJP and the Sena, which fought the October 21 polls in alliance, secured a comfortable majority by winning 105 and 56 seats, respectively, in the 288-member assembly.

The Congress and the NCP, pre-poll allies, won 44 and 54 seats, respectively.

Referring to Union minister Nitin Gadkari's Friday comment in which he alluded to cricket, the Shiv Sena said, "Gadkari is not related to cricket. He is related to cement, ethanol, asphalt and other things."

On Friday, the Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways had likened politics with cricket, saying "anything" could happen in both the fields as those who appear to be losing the match might actually win the game.

The Shiv Sena said that cricket has become more of a business than a game now.

There is "horse-trading and fixing" in cricket too, it alleged.

"Hence, the suspicion is always there whether it is the game that wins or the fixing (in cricket). Hence, Gadkari likening Maharashtra politics to the romantic game of cricket is apt," it said.

(With PTI inputs)

