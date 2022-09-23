Friday, September 23, 2022
     
Major setback for Shinde camp as HC rejects their request to hold Dussehra rally at Shivaji Park

Shiv Sena MLA Sada Sarvankar filed an application in the Bombay High Court on Thursday, seeking the court to not hear or decide the Thackeray-led Sena's petition for permission to hold their annual Dussehra rally at the Shivaji Park.

Mumbai Updated on: September 23, 2022 16:22 IST
In a major setback for team Eknath Shinde in Maharashtra, the Bombay High Court on Friday rejected the application of the CM's Faction to hold a Dusshera rally at Mumbai's Shivaji Park. 

Shiv Sena MLA Sada Sarvankar filed an application in the Bombay High Court on Thursday, seeking the court to not hear or decide the Thackeray-led Sena's petition for permission to hold their annual Dussehra rally at the Shivaji Park.

Savarkar said if the HC passes any order on the issue, then it would cause an impediment on the ongoing dispute on who represents the "real Shiv Sena".

