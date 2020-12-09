'Sharad Pawar Gram Samridhi Yojana': Uddhav govt plans to honour NCP chief with scheme after his name

Image Source : PTI NCP chief Sharad Pawar will turn 80 on December 12.

The Maha Vikas Aghadi government in Maharashtra is planning to launch a scheme after NCP chief Sharad Pawar's name. The Uddhav Thackeray government wants to honour the NCP supremo on his 80th birthday and therefore, it has proposed to launch a scheme after his name. The scheme will be called 'Sharad Pawar Gram Samridhi Yojana'.

According to news agency ANI, the state Cabinet is likely to approve the implementation of the scheme today itself.

The scheme will be launched on December 12 when Pawar turns 80. Pawar has served as the CM of Maharashtra on three occasions. He also served as the Minister of Defence and Minister of Agriculture in the Centre.

According to reports, the scheme will be a combination of MGNREGA and Maharashtra State Employee Guarantee Scheme.

Reports say that there will no additional burden on the state exchequer. Funds allotted for the schemes under EGS will be utilised for its implementation.

The Department of Employment Guarantee will be the nodal department for the implementation of the scheme. It said that the scheme will bridge the rural and urban divide.

Post-2019 elections in the state, Pawar played a key role in bringing the NCP, Congress, and Shiv Sena to form a government. The Shiv Sena had contested elections in an alliance with the BJP and secured a comfortable majority in the 288-member House. The BJP and Sena, however, couldn't form the government after the latter demanded the CM's post. The Shiv Sena then sided with the Congress and the NCP to form the government.

