Several injured after 700 m long drain pipe falls on vehicles in Haryana's Karnal

Karnal: A drain pipe under the elevated National Highway-44 in Haryana's Karnal area fell on several vehicles, causing serious injuries to multiple people. The 700-meter-long iron pipe damaged several vehicles, creating a commotion in the area.

Rescue operations underway

Local residents tried to assist the injured but were unable to lift the heavy iron pipe. Subsequently, the police arrived at the scene and commenced rescue operations. The old pipeline is being said to be the cause of the accident. The injured were sent to a nearby hospital for treatment. Meanwhile, the city is experiencing a traffic jam due to the incident.

According to the information received, the accident occurred due to the collapse of an old pipeline installed alongside the elevated highway on the Panipat-Chandigarh Highway, resulting in it falling onto vehicles. The length of this pipeline is reportedly around 700 meters. The incident led to significant traffic congestion on the road due to the sudden occurrence of the accident.

The pipe, purportedly installed for rainwater drainage, was positioned approximately 50 feet above the road level.

