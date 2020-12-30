Image Source : INDIA TV Serum Institute's application for emergency use approval of Covid vaccine to be considered today

Serum Institute of India's application for emergency use authorisation will be considered by the expert panel today. This development comes hours after the UK government accepted the recommendation from the Medicines and Healthcare Regulatory Agency (MHRA) to authorise Oxford University-AstraZeneca's Covid-19 vaccine, named Covishield, for emergency use. Serum Institute is conducting the trials for Covishield in India and is the manufacturer for the same.

