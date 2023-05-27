Follow us on Image Source : PTI. Sengol will remind us that we've to remain answerable to public: PM Modi addresses Adheenams.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today (May 27) said that the Sengol will keep reminding us that we have to walk on the path of duty and remain answerable to the public.

"I am delighted that the symbol of India's great tradition, #Sengol will be installed in the #NewParliamentBuilding. This Sengol will keep reminding us that we have to walk on the path of duty and remain answerable to the public."

The Adheenams (priests) handed over the sacred sceptre, 'Sengol', to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday, on the eve of the inauguration of the new Parliament building.The Adheenams also presented a special gift to PM Modi.

PM Modi met the Adheenams, who flew down to the national capital today, at his residence. The Prime Minister also sought their blessings.

Earlier in the day, the Adheenams of Dharmapuram and Thiruvavaduthurai arrived in the national capital. At the inauguration of the new Parliament building on Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will establish the historical and sacred "Sengol" in the Parliament House.As many as 21 Adheenams had earlier left for Delhi from Chennai to participate in the inauguration ceremony.Dharmapuram Adheenam, Palani Adheenam, Virudhachalam Adheenam, and Thirukoyilur Adheenam were among the Adheenams who left for Delhi from Chennai to attend the ceremony.

Home Minister Amit Shah said on Wednesday that the sacred sceptre 'Sengol' is the symbol of the transfer of power from the British to India.He said that the Parliament House is the most appropriate and sacred place to install the historic 'Sengol'.

