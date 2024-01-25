SC seeks Kerala govt reply on VHP’s plea to operate free bus services for Sabarimala pilgrims

Follow us on Image Source : REPRESENTATIONAL PIC Sabarimala temple

The Supreme Court on Thursday heard the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP)'s plea seeking permission to operate vehicles to ferry pilgrims to the Sabarimala temple in Kerala. The top court sought a response from the state government.

The apex court issued notice to the state government on a petition by the Kerala unit of VHP in which the outfit has challenged the April 13, 2023 order of the high court dismissing its petition. A bench of Justices Surya Kant and KV Viswanathan took up the matter.

Senior Advocate V Chitambaresh, appearing for the VHP, said the Hindu right organisation was willing to provide free transport to the pilgrims as many of them, including the elderly and children, have to walk a long distance to reach the temple.

He said earlier the Kerala State Roadways buses were provided at a place called Pampa from where a six kilometre trek to the shrine starts.

"People have to face a lot of difficulty as the KSRTC buses, which are not in very good condition, charge a very high fare from the pilgrims," he submitted.

The bench asked the senior lawyer whether he was seeking a contract carriage permit or stage carriage permit (a motor vehicle constructed or adapted to carry more than six passengers excluding the driver for hire or reward).

Chitambaresh replied he is seeking permits for contract carriage (Motor Vehicle Act defines 'contract carriage' to mean a motor vehicle which carries a passenger or passengers for hire or reward and is engaged under a contract).

"Lakhs and lakhs of devotees are coming there. They are waiting for over 28-30 hours in queues for the KSRTC buses which are not in good condition," he said.

(With PTI inputs)

Also read: Giriraj Singh's 'Main Maayke Chali Jaungi' dig at Nitish Kumar amid Bihar 'turmoil' | WATCH