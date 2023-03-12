Sawaal To Bannta Hai: Oppn's allegations that Centre misusing ED, CBI wrong: Ravi Shankar Prasad | EXCLUSIVE

Follow us on Image Source : SCREENGRAB, INDIA TV BJP leader and former Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad

Sawaal To Bannta Hai: BJP leader and former Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad rejected opposition's allegations that the BJP government is misusing law enforcement agencies including Enforcement Directorate (ED), Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to target its opponents. In an exclusive conversation with India TV in its show Sawaal To Bannta Hai, Ravi Shankar Prasad spoke about recent raids against RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav in 'land for jobs scam', former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia over his arrest in liquor policy scam, on Rahul Gandhi's London visit among other issues.

Ravi Shankar Prasad said allegations that Lalu Prasad Yadav is being harassed are wrong. "Not one, but many cases are registered against him... Lalu Yadav used the railways for his family's profit," he said.

Questions will be raised as to how they have been able to own so many lands, this has to be answered, said Ravi Shankar Prasad while hitting out at Lalu Yadav over 'Land for Jobs' scam.

Responding to why cases have been filed against Lalu's son and Bihar Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav, Ravi Shankar Prasad said that questions will be raised since there are properties in his name... what is the source of their income.

"We did not say that you loot Bihar, we did not say that do corruption, we did not say that get involved in a fodder scam," said Ravi Shankar Prasad adding Lalu Prasad and his family looted Bihar fiercely and now they are questioning the agencies and playing a victim card.

Ravi Shankar Prasad on Rahul Gandhi, Congress

Former Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad slammed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi who during his recent visit to London asked for US, UK's interventions in India alleging that the democratic system was getting weak.

"What is he (Rahul Gandhi) even asking for... by making such statements, he's insulting peoples' mandate," Ravi Shankar Prasad said.

Responding to Rahul Gandhi's charge that the Centre is scared from China, the former union minister said that the government resolved issues like Doklam and Galwan and mentioned that isn't this true that Chinese had to move back.

Ravi Shankar Prasad, in fact, hit out at the previous Congress-led governments who never developed border infrastructure thinking it would upset China.

On 2024 general elections, Ravi Shankar Prasad said that the BJP's performance will be better than 2014 and 2019 polls.

