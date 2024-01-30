President nominates Satnam Singh Sandhu as Rajya Sabha member: Who is he? 5 facts about him

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL MEDIA Educationist Satnam Singh Sandhu nominated to the Rajya Sabha

The President of India on Tuesday nominated Satnam Singh Sandhu as a member of the Rajya Sabha. Notably, he is one of the leading educationists of the country. Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar took to X to announce Sandhu's nomination to the Upper House. "I welcome the nomination of Shri Satnam Singh Sandhu Ji to the Rajya Sabha. His rich work in community service and his passion towards education, innovation and learning will be big sources of strength for the Rajya Sabha. I wish him the very best for his tenure," the Vice President posted.

PM hails Sandhu for his hard work

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also hailed Sandhu for his hard work and serving people at the grassroots. "I am delighted that Rashtrapati Ji has nominated Shri Satnam Singh Sandhu Ji to the Rajya Sabha. Satnam Ji has distinguished himself as a noted educationist and social worker, who has been serving people at the grassroots in different ways, PM Modi wrote on X. "He has always worked extensively to further national integration and has also worked with the Indian diaspora. I wish him the very best for his Parliamentary journey and am confident the Rajya Sabha proceedings will be enriched by his views," he added.

Who is Satnam Singh Sandhu?

Overcoming challenges in his pursuit of education, agriculturist Sandhu transformed his life's mission into the establishment of a world-class educational institution. Sandhu laid the foundation for the Chandigarh Group of Colleges (CGC) in Landran, Mohali, in 2001, and took a significant leap forward with the establishment of Chandigarh University in 2012. The university secured a place in the QS World Rankings 2023, ranking first among private universities in Asia.

Five facts about Sandhu

Satnam Singh Sandhu is founder-chancellor of the Chandigarh University. He is actively involved in large-scale community efforts to improve the health and wellness of the masses. Satnam also works actively to advance communal harmony through his two NGOs — the Indian Minorities Foundation and the New India Development Foundation. His noteworthy contributions extend to efforts for national integration domestically and extensive collaboration with the diaspora abroad. His early life was full of hardships and he even struggled to get his education.

ALSO READ: Rajya Sabha elections for 56 seats in 15 states to be held on February 27