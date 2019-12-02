Rs 1 lakh fraudulently withdrawn from coast guard officer's account

Representational Image

Some unidentified persons siphoned off around Rs 1 lakh from the bank account of a 54-year-old Indian Coast Guard officer, police said on Monday. According to police, T Anil Kumar, a Deputy Inspector General in the ICG, recently moved to the national capital from Mumbai.

On October 14, he contacted a gas agency, after getting its number online, to get a new connection, they said.

Kumar was awaiting a confirmation message from the agency, but it did not arrive.

However, he received 10 messages in his mobile phone of Rs 9,999 illegally transferred from his account. He said the alleged transactions, within three minutes, were made without his knowledge and clearance, a senior police officer said.

A case under sections 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property) and 120B (punishment of criminal conspiracy) has been registered at Tughlak Road police station and investigation is underway, the officer added.