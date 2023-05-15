Royal Bengal Tigress Siddhi delivered five cubs, two alive and three stillborn: National Zoological Park Delhi

Follow us on Image Source : ANI National Zoological Park, Delhi gets two new little members

National Zoological Park, Delhi on Monday said the Royal Bengal Tigress (RBT) Siddhi delivered five cubs, two alive and three stillborn on 4th May.

"Both the cubs along with the mother tigress are doing well and are kept under the surveillance of CCTV cameras and regularly monitored by the zoo staff," management of the zoo said.

Three tigers, including a cub, found dead in MP

The good news from Delhi zoo comes days after the death of three tigers, including a white feline and a cub in different reserves and forest areas in Madhya Pradesh. The white feline died in Mukundpur White Tiger Safari in Rewa district. A tiger and a cub died in the Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve (BTR) in Umaria district and core area of the Pench Tiger Reserve (PTR) in Seoni district, respectively, officials said. BTR deputy field director Lavit Bharti said the decomposed body of the tiger, aged 10 to 12 years, was found in the Panpatha buffer zone two days back. The death of the feline seems natural, Bharti said. The 16-year-old white tiger named Vindhya died after a prolonged illness, Divisional Forest Officer Vipin Patel said. The wild animal stopped consuming food for the past few days and died in the wee hours of Tuesday, he said.

Two Royal Bengal tiger cubs at Mumbai zoo

Visitors at the famous Byculla zoo in Mumbai, popularly known as Ranibaug, can enjoy viewing two new Royal Bengal tiger cubs and three penguin chicks, the city civic body said.

The tiger cubs- Jay and Rudra- were kept out of public sight in a separate enclosure with their parents—tiger Shakti and tigress Karishma since their birth on November 4, 2022.

Now the cubs will be kept with Karishma for the next 18 months to two years, a Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) release said on Wednesday.

The tiger cubs will be available for a public evening every alternate day beginning May 11. Veterinary doctors at the Veermata Jijabai Bhosale Zoo and Botanical Garden, popularly known as Ranibaug, have conducted medical tests on the two cubs and administered the necessary vaccines.

They are being given the same food which is served to their mother. Besides the two tiger cubs, visitors can enjoy the sight of Penguin chicks Dore, Siri and Nimo, aged between three to eight months.

They will be released in weather-controlled Penguin enclosures for public viewing, the release said.

Ranibaug is now home to 15 penguins including four pairs. Of them, three pairs of penguins had given birth to three chicks between October 2022 and February 2023. Ranibaug, which celebrated its 160th anniversary last year, is one of the famous tourist spots in Mumbai known for its rich flora and fauna. Humboldt Penguins and tigers are one of the main tourist attractions at this zoo.

