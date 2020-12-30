Recruitment for over 50,000 posts in Punjab soon as cabinet approves restructuring

Image Source : FILE PHOTO Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh said the restructuring will pave way for quickly filling up 50,000 posts over the next few months.

The Punjab Cabinet on Wednesday approved the restructuring of 10 departments, thus paving the way of boosting their functional efficacy through fresh recruitments and technical up-gradation. Speaking on the development, Chief Minister Amarinder Singh said that this will also pave the way for quickly filling up 50,000 posts over the next few months.

The chief minister also unveiled 2021 calendar, dedicated to the momentous 400th Prakash Purb celebrations of 9th Sikh Guru Sri Guru Teg Bahadur Sahib Ji.

Punjab is at the centre stage of an ongoing protest over the new farm laws as thousands of farmers are agitating in an attempt to pressurise the government to repeal the laws as they believe won't help them. However, the government has been continuously saying that the new laws will help farmers as they will be able to sell their produce anywhere in the country.

As protest over farm laws continues, recently, over 1,500 mobile phone towers were vandalised in Punjab. However, farmer leaders at the agitation site on the Delhi border on Tuesday appealed that these vital infrastructure should not be damaged.

Denying any role in the damaging the telecom towers, farmer leaders, in their appeal from the Singhu border where their agitation entered 34th day, said the mobile tower and infrastructure of any company should not be damaged as their call was only on boycotting a company.

