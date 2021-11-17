Wednesday, November 17, 2021
     
  Supreme Court appoints former Punjab and Haryana High Court judge to monitor Lakhimpur Kheri violence probe
Security breach at Rashtrapati Bhavan; couple arrested in attempt to enter premises

As per Delhi Police sources, the couple had entered the Rashtrapati Bhawan late at night and were held by the security personnel posted there.

New Delhi Updated on: November 17, 2021 12:28 IST
Rashtrapati Bhavan
Security breach at Rashtrapati Bhavan

The Delhi Police have arrested a couple after they allegedly attempted to enter the Rashtrapati Bhavan premises in their car. According to the police, the incident was reported late on Monday. 

As per Delhi Police sources, the couple had entered the Rashtrapati Bhawan late at night and were held by the security personnel posted there. 

They were interrogated by a joint team of central agencies and Delhi police.

Investigation into the matter is underway.

More details are awaited...

(With inputs from ANI)

