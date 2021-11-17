Security breach at Rashtrapati Bhavan; couple arrested in attempt to enter premises

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Security breach at Rashtrapati Bhavan

The Delhi Police have arrested a couple after they allegedly attempted to enter the Rashtrapati Bhavan premises in their car. According to the police, the incident was reported late on Monday.

As per Delhi Police sources, the couple had entered the Rashtrapati Bhawan late at night and were held by the security personnel posted there.

They were interrogated by a joint team of central agencies and Delhi police.

Investigation into the matter is underway.

More details are awaited...

(With inputs from ANI)

