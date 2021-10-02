Saturday, October 02, 2021
     
President Kovind inaugurates 72nd TB Seal Campaign of Tuberculosis Association of India at Rashtrapati Bhavan

"President Kovind inaugurates 72nd TB Seal Campaign of Tuberculosis Association of India at Rashtrapati Bhavan," tweeted the Prez of India.

New Delhi Published on: October 02, 2021 16:39 IST
Image Source : RASHTRAPATI BHAVAN (TWITTER).

President Kovind inaugurates TB Seal Campaign of Tuberculosis Association of India at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

President Ram Nath Kovind inaugurated the 72nd TB (Tuberculosis) Seal Campaign of the Tuberculosis Association of India here at Rashtrapati Bhavan on Saturday.

Notably, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during his speech at the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly, had mentioned that India would eradicate tuberculosis by 2025.

He had said, "India's goal to eradicate tuberculosis by 2025-five years ahead of the deadline set by the UN under its sustainable development goals-shows New Delhi's dedication towards achieving the SDGs."

The Tuberculosis Association of India conducts a campaign called 'TB seal' every year to raise funds for tuberculosis.

