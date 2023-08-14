Those who vote for BJP are 'Rakshas': Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala's shocker

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala

Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala stirred up a massive controversy when he said that those who vote for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) are of demons (Rakshas) tendency.

Addressing a gathering in Haryana's Kaithal, Congress MP Randeep Surjewala said, "...Those who vote for BJP and are BJP supporters are of 'raakshas' (demons) tendency. I curse them from this land of Mahabharat..."

Hitting out at the BJP-JJP government in Haryana over the alleged paper leaks in recent days, Surjewala while addressing a public meeting in Kaithal on Sunday, said, “The papers and future of the youths are being sold by Manohar Lal Khattar and Dushyant Chautala. They are selling the papers openly in the market by bidding them. That is the reason why people are urging them not to give us jobs but at least give us an opportunity to sit in exams. But they are also snatching the opportunity."

The Congress leader said, “The people of the BJP and the JJP... you are all demons. Those who vote for BJP and those who support the BJP have tendencies of demons.”

He did not stop here and also said that he was cursing them from the land of Mahabharta.

“If you have to ask, then ask the fathers and mothers of the children who could not sit in exams and demand for opportunities,” Surjewala remarked.

BJP slams Surjewala

Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri launched a scathing on the Congress over Surjewala's "rakshas" (demons) remarks, saying that the grand old party is going from losses into irrelevance.

"Who is saying what, it is their compulsion. He belongs to such a party which has enough contribution in the freedom movement of the country. But they are going from losses into irrelevance" Puri told reporters referring to Surjewala's statement.

Taking a swipe at the Congress, Puri said, "By making such remarks, it is evident that they have decided to remain in the Opposition."

