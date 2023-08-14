'Be it Amethi or Sultanpur': Robert Vadra wants Priyanka Gandhi to contest Lok Sabha election

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Businessman Robert Vadra with wife and Congress party’s general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Rahul Gandhi during the Bharat Jodo Yatra

Priyanka Gandhi's husband and businessman Robert Vadra has expressed that he would like his wife to contest the Lok Sabha elections from whichever seat the party decides.

When asked if Priyanka Gandhi Vadra should opt for Lok Sabha (elections) to reach the Parliament, Robert Vadra in an interview with the ANI said, "...I feel Priyanka should reach the Parliament first and people will feel good if she comes to Lok Sabha. Be it Amethi or Sultanpur, wherever the party seems fitting, I would like her to contest the Lok Sabha election..."

Robert Vadra on Rahul Gandhi

On I.N.D.I.A alliance and its leading face in the 2024 elections, Robert Vadra said, "...I feel that he has experienced a lot. People get to learn a lot in difficult times. He knows what is required on the ground. When I walked with Rahul in Bharat Jodo Yatra, I saw the love among people. People hope that it is Rahul (as the leading face) but it is an alliance. Whoever is chosen, unanimously, will be the leader. But you can see who speaks the most in Parliament among Opposition leaders, who raises issues the most, who bring to light the issues of people. You will get position as per that..."

On FIR registered against Priyanka Gandhi Vadra over her social media post on '50% commission' against Madhya Pradesh government, Robert Vadra said, "I am not surprised. This is their method to create a perception. This was the same in Karnataka, there was '40% commission' government. The same is here (MP). Wherever they topple government and run their own politics - that government will not go on for long and people will revolt... Priyanka is fearless, Rahul is fearless, Sonia Gandhi is fearless, we will put forth the people's voice... They will put pressure on us either legally or through agencies or some other way. But the more pressure they put on us, the more we will rise strongly."

