BJP to run cleanliness drive in all religious places across country ahead of Ram Temple consecration ceremony

The BJP will run a campaign between January 14-22.

New Delhi: Ahead of the Ram Temple consecration ceremony, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP workers will run a cleanliness campaign in all temples, pilgrimage centres and various religious sites throughout the country. A nationwide cleanliness campaign is slated to take place from January 14 to 22.

Notably, the consecration of Ram Lalla in the newly built temple in Ayodhya will take place on January 22.

This initiative underscores its commitment to both cultural and environmental stewardship, encouraging citizens to actively engage in the maintenance of religious spaces and contribute to a cleaner, healthier environment.

BJP workers to help people visit Ram temple

BJP workers also will help devotees willing to visit the Ram temple in Ayodhya from different parts of the country after the January 22 consecration ceremony.

The decision was taken at a meeting of top BJP leaders chaired by party chief J P Nadda. "After the January 22 consecration ceremony, party workers will provide assistance to devotees who want to visit Ram temple in Ayodhya from January 25 to March 25," a BJP leader said after the meeting.

Ram Temple consecration ceremony

The much-awaited consecration ceremony at Ram Janmabhoomi temple is scheduled for January 22. During the consecration ceremony, the idol of Ram Lalla will be installed in the sanctum sanctorum of the temple.

As per the sources, only five people will be present in the sanctum sanctorum at the time of the consecration ceremony of the Ram temple in Ayodhya, which will be held on January 22. Prime Minister Modi, UP CM Yogi Adityanath, Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat, Governor Anandiben Patel and Chief Acharya will be present in the sanctum sanctorum. The curtain will remain closed at the time of consecration.

Vedic rituals for the Pran-Pratishtha (consecration) ceremony of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya will begin on January 16, next year, a week before the main ceremony. A Vedic priest from Varanasi, Lakshmi Kant Dixit, will perform the main rituals of the consecration ceremony of Ram Lalla on January 22. From January 14 to January 22, Ayodhya will mark the Amrit Mahautsav.

A 1008 Hundi Mahayagya will also be organised in which thousands of devotees will be fed. Several tent cities are being erected in Ayodhya to accommodate thousands of devotees, who are expected to arrive in the temple town of Uttar Pradesh for the grand consecration of the Ram Temple.

According to the Sri Ram Janambhoomi Trust, arrangements will be made for 10,000-15,000 people. The trust has decided to enthrone the idol of Lord Ram at the sanctum sanctorum between noon and 12.45 pm on January 22. Lakshmi Kant Dixit, a Vedic priest, is scheduled to perform the main rituals of the consecration ceremony on the day.

