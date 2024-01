Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE PHOTO New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a ceremonial reception.

Expressing admiration for the 11-day Anushthan as a supreme spiritual act, President Droupadi Murmu has penned a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the eve of the Pran Pratishtha at Shri Ram Mandir in Ayodhya Dham.