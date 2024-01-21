Bihar man arrested for threatening to 'blow up' Ayodhya's Ram Temple ahead of consecration ceremony

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE PHOTO Ayodhya: Preparations ahead of the consecration ceremony of Ram Mandir, in Ayodhya.

Ayodhya Ram Mandir Inauguration: Intekhab Alam, a 21-year-old from Araria district, was detained for threatening to bomb Ayodhya's Ram temple on January 22. Claiming to be Chhota Shakeel, a close aide of Dawood Ibrahim, Alam displayed signs of mental instability. The Superintendent of Police, Ashok Kumar Singh, revealed Alam's arrest and mental health concerns, highlighting the sensitivity of the issue.

Security measures in Ayodhya

Multi-layered security for the Ram temple consecration, featuring 10,000 AI-equipped CCTV cameras and drones.

ATS involvement

Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) personnel engaged in patrolling Ayodhya, contributing to the heightened security measures.

AI surveillance

Deployment of AI-supported drones for aerial surveillance, with simultaneous use of anti-mine drones checking the ground for explosives.

Anti-mine drones

Equipped with advanced technology, anti-mine drones operate at a one-meter height, using spectrometer wavelength detection to identify underground explosives.

Movable barriers

Installation of movable barriers with barbed wires at prominent crossings aids traffic regulation, particularly during VVIP movements.

Historic ceremony security

Director General (DG), Law and Order, Prashant Kumar, emphasises extensive security arrangements for the 'pran pratishtha' ceremony on January 22.

Elaborate arrangements

Detailed security measures cover the entire red zone, yellow zone, and Ayodhya district, ensuring safety for the historic event.

Technological deployment

Utilisation of technology, including 10,000 CCTV cameras, AI-based surveillance, and police personnel with multi-lingual skills in plain clothes.

River security

Increased security along the Saryu River with assistance from NDRF and SDRF teams, contributing to comprehensive safety measures.

Inter-agency coordination

Ongoing coordination with various agencies, border checks, and drone usage for crowd control during the ceremony.

Against the backdrop of the threat to the Ram temple and the forthcoming consecration ceremony, authorities are prioritising elaborate security measures, combining technology, personnel deployment, and inter-agency coordination to ensure the safety of the historic event in Ayodhya.

