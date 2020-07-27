Image Source : INDIA TV Time capsule with historical Ram Janmabhoomi facts to be buried 2,000 ft beneath Ram Mandir

A time capsule which would contain historical facts related to the Ram Janmabhoomi, will be buried 2,000 feet below the Ram Mandir construction site. This is being done to ensure that there are no more disputes in the future, news agency ANI quoted Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust member Kameshwar Chaupal as saying.

"The struggle for Ram Janmabhoomi, including the long-drawn case in the Supreme Court, has given a lesson for the current and upcoming generations. A time capsule will be placed about 2,000 feet down in the ground at Ram Temple construction site. So, that in future anyone who wishes to study about the history of the temple, he'll get the facts related to Ram Janmabhoomi, so that no new controversy can arise," Chaupal told ANI.

He also said that the time capsule will be placed inside a Tamra Patra (copper plate) before being placed below the site.

Mr Chaupal, who is the lone Dalit member of the Trust, also said that soil from various teerths (pilgrimages) across the country and water from the sacred rivers is being brought to Ayodhya for ''Abhisheka'' during the ''bhoomi-pujan'' which is scheduled to be conducted on August 5 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"Water from sacred rivers and soil from teerths, where Lord Ram visited, will be used during the ''abhisheka'' in ''bhoomi pujan''. Our volunteers have been sending them from across the country to Ayodhya," he said.

Chaupal also slammed Nepal PM KP Sharma Oli for his claims that Lord Ram was indeed a Nepali. Chaupal said that Oli knew neither about Indian traditions nor about Nepalese tradition and was doing so just because of his greed for power.

PM Modi is scheduled to lay the foundation stone of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya on August 5, according to Mahant Nritya Gopal Das, the president of the temple trust.

