Image Source : PTI (FILE) Ram Mandir: PM Modi likely to pick August 5 as the date of Bhoomi Poojan

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is due to go to Ayodhya for Bhumi Poojan of Ram Mandir in the first week of August. Ram Teertha Kshetra Trust has invited the PM on either day of August 3 and 5. Sources have told India TV that the PM is likely to go to Ayodhya on August 5. As per sources, Bhoomi Poojan of the Ram Mandir will begin at 8 am on August 5.

Ram Teertha Kshetra Trust chief Mahant Nritya Gopal Das has requested PM Narendra Modi to perform the Bhoomi Poojan so that construction of the Sanctum Sanctorum could begin. In its letter, the trust has requested PM Modi to come to Ayodhya in the month of Shravan so that construction could begin and hopefully, Ram Navami of the year 2022 could be celebrated inside Ram Mandir.

After a protracted legal tussle, the Supreme Court had on November 9 last year paved the way for the construction of a Ram Temple by a Trust at the disputed site in Ayodhya, and directed the Centre to allot an alternative 5-acre plot to the Sunni Waqf Board for building a new mosque at a "prominent" place in the holy town in Uttar Pradesh.

The decision about the tentative date for laying the foundation stone of the temple was taken at a meeting of the Trust members held in Ayodhya on Saturday. Senior advocate K Parasaran, Vasudevanand Saraswati and Swami Vishwa Prasanjeet attended the meeting via video links.

General Secretary of the Trust Champat Rai said soon after the monsoon, the Ram temple trust will contact 10 crore families across the country for financial help and it will take three to three-and-half years after the finalisation of the temple's design to complete its construction.

