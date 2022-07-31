Follow us on Image Source : PTI Rajasthan: 6 booked after woman tied to tree, beaten in Banswara; BJP slams Congress

Rajasthan woman beaten: Rajasthan Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Laxmikand Bhardwaj on Saturday shared a horrifying video on Twitter, that showed a woman being tied to a tree and beaten by a man, while others watched. The incident was from Banswara, and six people have been booked in connection with the incident. According to the police, those accused include her husband and in-laws.

The National Commission for Women took cognizance of the matter and wrote to the Director General of Police of Rajasthan seeking to arrest the accused. The NCW also asked the police to ensure medical treatment for the victim.

"@NCWIndia has taken cognizance of the brutality. Chairperson @sharmarekha has written to DGP @PoliceRajasthan to intervene in the matter and to register FIR. NCW has also sought immediate arrest of all the accused and to ensure best medical treatment and security for the victim," NCW tweeted.

"A video which showed a man beating a woman who was tied to a tree went viral last night. We traced the victim and registered a case. The accused were identified. Six people have been booked, of whom two are minors. Accused include the victim's husband and in-laws," said Superintendent of Police (SP) Banswara, Rajesh Meena.

Delhi BJP leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga, quoting his tweet, tagged NCW chairperson Rekha Sharma and asked her to take action on the matter.

