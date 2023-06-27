Rajasthan: 6-year-old including woman killed, one injured after house collapses in Udaipur | VIDEO

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Rajasthan: 6-year-old including woman killed, one injured after a house collapses in Udaipur | VIDEO

Rajasthan: In an unfortunate incident, a 6-year-old child including an elderly woman died after the house they were living in collapsed in the Udaipur district of Rajasthan. Another woman was reported injured. Bhuvan Bhushan Yadav, SP, Udaipur informed that the building that collapsed was old and further action is being taken.

"A 6-year-old girl and an elderly woman have died in the accident. Another woman is injured. The building was old, and further action is being taken," said Bhuvan Bhushan Yadav, SP, Udaipur.

Roof of a house collapsed in Muzaffarnagar

The roof of a house collapsed in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar district due to rainfall, claiming the lives of two teenagers and injuring three of their family members on Sunday. The deceased were identified as Uvais, 14, and Aslam, 13, after the roof of their home in Muzaffarnagar's New Mandi area collapsed in the wee hours of Sunday, Subdivional Magistrate Parmanand Jha told PTI. The bodies of the deceased teenagers have been sent for post-mortem examination while the injured family members are currently undergoing treatment in a hospital, informed the police.

ALSO READ | Uttar Pradesh: 2 teenagers killed, 3 others injured in roof collapse in Muzaffarnagar

ALSO READ | Portion of building collapses in Ghatkopar, operation underway to rescue stranded residents

Latest India News