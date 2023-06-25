Follow us on Image Source : ANI Maharashtra: Portion of building collapses in Ghatkopar, op underway to rescue stranded residents | VIDEO

Maharashtra: A portion of a building collapsed in the Rajawadi Colony of Ghatkopar (East). Some residents are feared stranded in the building. As per the reports, an operation is underway to rescue the stranded people. As of now, no injuries have been reported. 4 people have been safely rescued and 2 people are still trapped inside, said Maharastra Minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha

"Portion of a building collapsed in Rajawadi Colony, Ghatkopar (East). Some residents are stranded in the building. Rescue operation is in progress. As of now, no injuries have been reported," BMC informed.

Earlier on Saturday, at least three people were reported injured when the roof of a restaurant collapsed in Thane city. As per the civic officials, heavy rains in the city caused the collapse. In the incident two women and a men received injuries. They were rushed to a nearby private hospital.

"The incident took place late Saturday night at the restaurant located on Ghodbunder Road," Thane Municipal Corporation's Disaster Control Cell chief Yasin Tadvi said.