Monday, September 26, 2022
     
 Live tv
search
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. Amid Rajasthan crisis, Kamal Nath called to Delhi; likely to meet Sonia: Sources

Amid Rajasthan crisis, Kamal Nath called to Delhi; likely to meet Sonia: Sources

Rajasthan Political crisis: Kamal Nath is known to have close ties with the Rajasthan chief minister and could be asked to broker a truce, sources said. While legislators loyal to Gehlot have been vocal about their issues, MLAs in the Sachin Pilot camp refrained from commenting.

PTI Reported By: PTI New Delhi Published on: September 26, 2022 16:29 IST
Kamal Nath to meet Sonia Gandhi in Delhi.
Image Source : PTI Kamal Nath to meet Sonia Gandhi in Delhi.

Congress Political crisis: The Congress high command has summoned senior leader Kamal Nath to Delhi and he is likely to meet party chief Sonia Gandhi on Monday, sources said. The visit of Kamal Nath, the Madhya Pradesh Congress Committee chief, to Delhi comes amid a political drama in Rajasthan over leadership change following Ashok Gehlot's announcement that he would contest the AICC president polls.

Kamal Nath is known to have close ties with the Rajasthan chief minister and could be asked to broker a truce, sources said. While legislators loyal to Gehlot have been vocal about their issues, MLAs in the Sachin Pilot camp refrained from commenting.

MLAs loyal to Gehlot have said they have put forth demands before the observers that any decision on the chief ministerial face should be taken after the party president election on October 19 and in consultation with Gehlot.

AICC observers Mallikarjun Kharge and Rajasthan in-charge Ajay Maken, who had waited in vain for all legislators to arrive for the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) meeting on Sunday, were trying to persuade Gehlot loyalists to meet them one by one in an effort to defuse the political crisis.

However, several MLAs have left for their respective constituencies in view of Navratri festival, party sources said. The observers are likely to submit a report on the matter to Sonia Gandhi. 

Related Stories
Dr M Srinivas appointed as new director of AIIMS Delhi

Dr M Srinivas appointed as new director of AIIMS Delhi

J&K cops attach Bandipora property for wilfully sheltering militants

J&K cops attach Bandipora property for wilfully sheltering militants

Centre withdraws incentives, special allowance to IAS, IPS officers working in north-east regions

Centre withdraws incentives, special allowance to IAS, IPS officers working in north-east regions

Also Read: Congress committee urges Sonia to pull Ashok Gehlot out of party president race

Latest India News

Top News

Latest News