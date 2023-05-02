Tuesday, May 02, 2023
     
Two Pakistani drug traffickers killed by BSF along Rajasthan front

Rajasthan: Two Pakistani men were killed by the BSF along the India-Pakistan International Border in Rajasthan. The two were suspected to be engaged in narcotics trafficking.

Bhagya Luxmi Edited By: Bhagya Luxmi @reportersfact Jaipur Published on: May 02, 2023 9:12 IST
Image Source : PTI Two Pakistani drug traffickers killed by BSF along Rajasthan front

Rajasthan: Two Pakistani men, suspected to be engaged in narcotics trafficking, were killed by the Border Security Force. The official sources on Tuesday informed that the incident occurred along the India-Pakistan Internation Border in Rajasthan. 

According to the sources, the incident took place on Monday night along the Barmer front. 

About three kilograms of suspected drugs were seized following the interception, they added.

Rajasthan shares a nearly 1,036-kilometre-long boundary with Pakistan on India's western flank.

