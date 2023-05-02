Follow us on Image Source : PTI Two Pakistani drug traffickers killed by BSF along Rajasthan front

Rajasthan: Two Pakistani men, suspected to be engaged in narcotics trafficking, were killed by the Border Security Force. The official sources on Tuesday informed that the incident occurred along the India-Pakistan Internation Border in Rajasthan.

According to the sources, the incident took place on Monday night along the Barmer front.

About three kilograms of suspected drugs were seized following the interception, they added.

Rajasthan shares a nearly 1,036-kilometre-long boundary with Pakistan on India's western flank.

