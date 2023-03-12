Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE). Rajasthan: Man arrested for posting 'morphed video' of Congress leader Sonia Gandhi.

Rajasthan news: A man was arrested for allegedly posting a morphed and edited video of Congress leader Sonia Gandhi on social media platform in Rajasthan's Pratapgarh, officials said on Saturday (March 12). The accused, identified as Bipin Kumar Singh Shandilya was produced before the court yesterday and sent to remand till March 14 (Tuesday), Amit Kumar, SP Pratapgarh said.

Police registered a case on the basis of a complaint of one Lata Sharma against the accused.

"When the morphed video of Congress leader came under notice, twitter authorities warned the accused to remove the tweet immediately," official added. "The tweet was blocked by authorities later after the accused neglected the warning," the official informed.

More details are awaited in this regard.

(With ANI inputs)

ALSO READ: 'Sharing love I got from her': Rahul shares adorable pic with Sonia Gandhi

Latest India News