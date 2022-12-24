'Sharing love I got from her': Rahul shares adorable pic with Sonia Gandhi

Follow us on Image Source : AP Congress' Bharat Jodo Yatra entered New Delhi today

Bharat Jodo Yatra: Rahul Gandhi showering love on his mother Sonia Gandhi publicly is nothing new. During the Bharat Jodo Yatra, Rahul Gandhi has often shared a glimpse of mother-son bonding. On Saturday, Rahul shared an emotional note for his mother Sonia Gandhi who joined the Bharat Jodo Yatra in Delhi and walked with her son for a short distance. This is the second time the former Congress president has joined the yatra that began in September from Kanyakumari.

Sharing the photo on Twitter, Rahul Gandhi wrote that he is spreading the love he got from his mother in the country.

She had earlier taken part in the march in October when it was in Karnataka. Sonia Gandhi, wearing a face mask, walked with her son Rahul Gandhi and daughter Priyanka Gandhi Vadra for a few minutes before the yatra reached the Ashram Chowk here for the morning halt. The yatra entered Delhi from Haryana Saturday morning and was accorded a warm welcome at the Badarpur border by party leaders and workers.

During her march in Karnataka, Rahul Gandhi was seen tying the shoelaces of his mother a picture which went viral in no time and tweeted by Congress' official Twitter handle captioning in Hindi “Maa”.

