Delhi: Ex-Congress president Sonia Gandhi admitted to Sir Ganga Ram hospital, stable

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE Sonia Gandhi was admitted to hospital in Delhi

Former Congress president Sonia Gandhi was admitted to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in Delhi after complaining of fever, the hospital said in a statement on Friday.

She was admitted to the hospital on Thursday (March 2).

"Gandhi, UPA chairperson, has been admitted to Sir Gangaram Hospital under Dr Arup Basu, sr consultant department of chest medicine and his team on 2nd Mar 2023 on account of fever. She is undergoing observation and investigations and her condition is stable." said Dr DS Rana, chairman, Trust Society, Sir Ganga Ram Hospital.

Gandhi reduced her public appearances owing to her health. In past, she was admitted to the hospital several times to get treatment. She occasionally visits abroad too for health checkup.

Sonia Gandhi hints at her retirement

Recently on February 25 during her address to Congress plenary session in Raipur, Gandhi hinted at her retirement saying that with the conclusion of Bharat Jodo Yatra, which was a turning point for Congress, she may be ready to hang up her boots.

"Our victories in 2004 and 2009 along with the able leadership of Dr Manmohan Singh gave me personal satisfaction but what gratifies me most is that my innings could conclude with the Bharat Jodo Yatra, a turning point for Congress," Congress MP and UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi said in Raipur while addressing party's plenary session.

Sonia Gandhi launched an all-out attack on the BJP government. She urged the Congress workers to tackle the current regime with vigour and reach out to people to convey the party's message. Gandhi accused the government of causing economic ruin by favouring a particular businessman, making a veiled attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi over a controversy involving the business empire of industrialist Gautam Adani.

Also Read- My innings could conclude with Bharat Jodo Yatra, a turning point for party: Sonia Gandhi at Congress meet

Latest India News