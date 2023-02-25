Saturday, February 25, 2023
     
My innings could conclude with Bharat Jodo Yatra, a turning point for party: Sonia Gandhi at Congress meet

Raipur Updated on: February 25, 2023
Hinted at her retirement, former Congress chief Sonia Gandhi on Saturday said that with the conclusion of Bharat Jodo Yatra, which was a turning point for Congress, she may be ready to hang up her boots.    

"Our victories in 2004 and 2009 along with the able leadership of Dr Manmohan Singh gave me personal satisfaction but what gratifies me most is that my innings could conclude with the Bharat Jodo Yatra, a turning point for Congress," Congress MP and UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi said in Raipur while addressing party's plenary session. 

This is a challenging time for Congress & the country as a whole. BJP-RSS has captured and subverted every single institution in the country. It has caused economic ruin by favouring a few businessmen: Cong MP & UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi in Raipur, Chhattisgarh

