Monday, January 24, 2022
     
ye-public-hai-sab-jaanti-hai
  Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra's Twitter account hacked, later restored

Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra's Twitter account hacked, later restored

The Jaipur police commissioner was informed and the account was later restored.

Priya Jaiswal Edited by: Priya Jaiswal @jaiswalpriyaa
New Delhi Published on: January 24, 2022 10:55 IST
Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra's Twitter account hacked,
Image Source : PTI

Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra's Twitter account hacked, later restored

Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra's official Twitter handle @kalrajmishra was hacked for almost three hours, confirmed police officials on Monday. The hackers changed the name of the handle and used them to post tweets in Urdu.

The account remained hacked for three hours -- from 11.28 a.m. to 2.30 p.m. on Sunday.

The unidentified hacker posted a tweet in the Arabic language which read, “Good Morning. Your uncle spooky and hybrid sends blessings to you.”

The matter was reported soon after it came to the notice of the governor's house.

The Jaipur Police Commissionerate was informed and the account was restored in three hours following twitter protocol.

Last night, the NDRF's official Twitter account was compromised. The account was then used to tweet malicious links before it was finally recovered.

