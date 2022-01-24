Follow us on Image Source : PTI Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra's Twitter account hacked, later restored

Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra's official Twitter handle @kalrajmishra was hacked for almost three hours, confirmed police officials on Monday. The hackers changed the name of the handle and used them to post tweets in Urdu.

The account remained hacked for three hours -- from 11.28 a.m. to 2.30 p.m. on Sunday.

The unidentified hacker posted a tweet in the Arabic language which read, “Good Morning. Your uncle spooky and hybrid sends blessings to you.”

The matter was reported soon after it came to the notice of the governor's house.

The Jaipur Police Commissionerate was informed and the account was restored in three hours following twitter protocol.

Last night, the NDRF's official Twitter account was compromised. The account was then used to tweet malicious links before it was finally recovered.

