Image Source : FILE Rajasthan Government passes resolution against Citizenship Amendment Act

The Rajasthan government on Saturday passed a resolution against the Citizenship Amendment Act. Earlier this month, the Punjab government had also passed a resolution against the amended citizenship law.

The Kerala Assembly had also passed a resolution demanding the scrapping of the controversial law and became the first state in the country to do so.

This is a developing story...

