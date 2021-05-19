Rajasthan government declares 'Black Fungus' an epidemic

Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL. Black fungus declared an epidemic in Rajasthan.

Mucormycosis (black fungus), which is primarily affecting people recovering from COVID, has been declared an epidemic in Rajasthan, officials said on Wednesday.

Currently, the state has around 100 black fungus patients and a separate ward has been made at Sawai Man Singh (SMS) Hospital in Jaipur for their treatment.

Mucormycosis has been notified as an epidemic and a notifiable disease in the state under the Rajasthan Epidemic Act 2020, according to a notification issued by state's Principal Health Secretary Akhil Arora.

He said the step was taken to ensure integrated and coordinated treatment of black fungus and the coronavirus.

According to experts, people with diabetes are more prone to getting black fungus infection.

Rajasthan recorded 146 deaths and 8,398 positive cases of the coronavirus on Tuesday, taking the death toll to 7,080 and the infection tally to 8,79,664.

Jaipur reported the highest number of 35 deaths, followed by 12 each in Jodhpur and Bikaner, according to an official report.

Udaipur and Bikaner reported 11 deaths each.

Of the fresh positive cases, a maximum of 2,676 were reported from Jaipur, while 620 and 550 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Jodhpur and Udaipur respectively.

A total of 7,13,129 persons have recovered from the infection and the number of active cases at present is 1,59,455.

