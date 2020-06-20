Image Source : PTI Rajasthan govt caps cost for COVID-19 testing, treatment in private hospitals

The Rajasthan government on Friday capped the charges for coronavirus testing and treatment of COVID-19 patients in private labs and hospitals. The government fixed Rs. 2,200 for the testing of samples by private labs. No private hospital shall charge more than Rs. 2,000 per day for normal bed and Rs. 4,000 for ICU bed with a ventilator.

The decisions to regulate the charges were taken in a review meeting chaired by chief minister Ashok Gehlot. He asked the officials to take stern action if any private lab or hospital charges more than these prices.

Health minister Raghu Sharma, chief secretary DB Gupta and other senior officials were present in the review meeting.

Earlier, states including Delhi, Telangana, Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra had also capped the price of COVID-19 treatment.

India coronavirus cases have crossed 3.80 lakh-mark taking confirmed cases toll to 3,80,532 including 1,63,248 active cases 2,04,711 recovered and 12,573 deaths, according to health ministry's figures released on Friday.

The Union Health Ministry on Thursday revised to one week, against 14 days earlier, the quarantine period for doctors, nursing officers and other health workers with high-risk exposure to confirmed COVID-19 cases or respiratory specimens.

