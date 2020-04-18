Image Source : INDIA TV Coronavirus in Rajasthan: Total number of cases rises to 1229; death toll at 11

The number of cases of coronavirus in Rajasthan rose to 1229 on Saturday. According to the Health Ministry, among the total people infected, 183 have recovered and 11 have passed away. Meanwhile, Jaipur has the highest number of COVID-19 cases at 485 confirmed infections. Rajasthan's 1,229 cases put it at number 5 in terms of number of cases among all states and union territories in India. Within the country, Maharashtra continues to have the most cases with 3323, according to data released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Here is the list of cases in the state so far:

District Number of Cases Ajmer 6 Alwar 7 Bharatpur 20 Bhilwara 28 Banswara 53 Bikaner 35 Barmer 1 Churu 14 Dausa 12 Dholpur 1 Dungarpur 5 Jaipur 496 Jaisalmer 30 Jhunjhunu 35 Jodhpur 112 Jhalawar 17 Karauli 3 Kota 64 Nagaur 7 Pali 2 Pratapgarh 2 Sikar 1 Tonk 70 Udaipur 4 Italian 2

According to the Health Ministry, coronavirus cases in India have crossed 14,000-mark taking positive cases toll to 14,378 including 480 deaths while 1,992 patients have recovered.

