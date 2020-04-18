Coronavirus in Rajasthan: Total number of cases rises to 1229; death toll at 11

Saturday, April 18, 2020
     
The number of cases of coronavirus in Rajasthan rose to 1229 on Saturday. According to the Health Ministry, among the total people infected, 183 have recovered and 11 have passed away. Meanwhile, Jaipur has the highest number of COVID-19 cases at 485 confirmed infections.

India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: April 18, 2020 11:02 IST
The number of cases of coronavirus in Rajasthan rose to 1229 on Saturday. According to the Health Ministry, among the total people infected, 183 have recovered and 11 have passed away. Meanwhile, Jaipur has the highest number of COVID-19 cases at 485 confirmed infections. Rajasthan's 1,229 cases put it at number 5 in terms of number of cases among all states and union territories in India. Within the country, Maharashtra continues to have the most cases with 3323, according to data released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Here is the list of cases in the state so far: 

District Number of Cases
Ajmer 6
Alwar 7
Bharatpur 20
Bhilwara 28
Banswara 53
Bikaner  35
Barmer 1
Churu 14
Dausa 12
Dholpur 1
Dungarpur 5
Jaipur 496
Jaisalmer 30
Jhunjhunu 35
Jodhpur 112
Jhalawar 17
Karauli 3
Kota 64
Nagaur 7
Pali 2
Pratapgarh 2
Sikar 1
Tonk 70
Udaipur 4
Italian  2

According to the Health Ministry, coronavirus cases in India have crossed 14,000-mark taking positive cases toll to 14,378 including 480 deaths while 1,992 patients have recovered.

