Coronavirus in Rajasthan: Total number of cases rises to 1229; death toll at 11

The number of cases of coronavirus in Rajasthan rose to 1229 on Saturday. According to the Health Ministry, among the total people infected, 183 have recovered and 11 have passed away. Meanwhile, Jaipur has the highest number of COVID-19 cases at 485 confirmed infections. Rajasthan's 1,229 cases put it at number 5 in terms of number of cases among all states and union territories in India. Within the country, Maharashtra continues to have the most cases with 3323, according to data released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.
Here is the list of cases in the state so far:
|District
|Number of Cases
|Ajmer
|6
|Alwar
|7
|Bharatpur
|20
|Bhilwara
|28
|Banswara
|53
|Bikaner
|35
|Barmer
|1
|Churu
|14
|Dausa
|12
|Dholpur
|1
|Dungarpur
|5
|Jaipur
|496
|Jaisalmer
|30
|Jhunjhunu
|35
|Jodhpur
|112
|Jhalawar
|17
|Karauli
|3
|Kota
|64
|Nagaur
|7
|Pali
|2
|Pratapgarh
|2
|Sikar
|1
|Tonk
|70
|Udaipur
|4
|Italian
|2
According to the Health Ministry, coronavirus cases in India have crossed 14,000-mark taking positive cases toll to 14,378 including 480 deaths while 1,992 patients have recovered.