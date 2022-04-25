Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot made party in Alwar temple demolition case in High Court

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot has been named in a PIL filed in connection with the Alwar temple demolitions.

The PIL said the temple was razed in an "unconstitutional way

Recap: A controversy erupted over demolition of three temples, including a 300-year-old one in Alwar

Chief Minister of Rajasthan Ashok Gehlot was made party to a PIL lodged in Rajashthan High Court over the demolition of a 300-year-old temple in Alwar. According to information, the district collector, sub-divisional magistrate, executive officer, municipality and others were also named in the case.

Advocate Amitosh Pareek said that the PIL was filed regarding the demolition drive in Rajgarh carried out in an unconstitutional manner in which shops and temples, including the ancient Shiva temple, were demolished by the state government in the name of a master plan.

"By vandalising the Shiva temple in an unconstitutional way, the sentiments of Hindu society have been hurt and the fundamental rights of innocent people have been violated. Keeping all these things in mind, we have filed a public interest litigation. The petitioner in this case is Prakash Thakuria and state government has been made the respondent," he added.

