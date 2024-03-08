Raipur Lok Sabha Election 2024: Constituency profile, past winners, margin, party-wise candidates list

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Raipur Lok Sabha Election 2024

Raipur Lok Sabha Election 2024: Raipur is one of the Lok Sabha constituencies in Chhattisgarh. The state has 11 parliamentary seats. The Raipur seat comprises nine Assembly segments including Baloda Bazar, Bhatapara, Dharsiwa, Raipur City Gramin, Raipur City West, Raipur City North, Raipur City South, Arang and Abhanpur. The constituency is a general seat and not reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs). The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress are the main parties in the constituency. BJP leader Ramesh Bais represented the Raipur constituency seven times in 1989, 1996, 1998, 1999, 2004, 2009 and 2014.

Raipur Constituency Demographic Profile

As per data from the Election Commission, there were 21,11,738 voters in the Raipur constituency during the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections. Out of this, 10,72,531 voters were male and 10,38,910 were female voters. 297 voters belonged to the third gender. 2,959 were postal votes in the constituency. The number of service voters in Raipur in 2019 was 634 (610 were men and 24 were women).

In 2014, the total number of voters in the Raipur constituency was 19,04,460. Out of this, 9,79,589 voters were male and 9,24,588 were female voters. 283 voters in this constituency belonged to the 'others' category. There were 112 postal votes in the constituency. The number of service voters in Raipur in 2014 was 617 (482 were men and 135 were women).

Raipur 2019 and 2014 Winners (Candidates and Parties)

In the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections, BJP candidate Sunil Kumar Soni won the Raipur seat for the first time with a margin of 3,48,238 votes. He was polled 8,37,902 votes with a vote share of 59.97%. He defeated Congress candidate Pramod Dubey who got 4,89,664 votes (35.05%). The total number of valid votes polled was 13,96,250.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha Elections, BJP leader Ramesh Bais won the Raipur seat for the sixth time in a row and seventh time overall. He was polled 6,54,922 votes with a vote share of 52.36%. Congress leader Satya Narayan Sharma got 4,83,276 votes (38.64%) and was the runner-up. Bais defeated Sharma by a margin of 1,71,646 votes. The total number of valid votes polled in this constituency was 12,50,845. Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidate Sandeep Tiwari came third with 15,139 votes (1.21%).

Raipur Past Winners

Ramesh Bais (BJP): 2009

Ramesh Bais (BJP): 2004

Ramesh Bais (BJP): 1999

Ramesh Bais (BJP): 1998

Ramesh Bais (BJP): 1996

Vidyacharan Shukla (Congress): 1991

Ramesh Bais (BJP): 1989

Kaiyur Bhushan (Congress): 1984

Kaiyur Bhushan (Congress): 1980

Purushottam Lal Kaushik (BLD): 1977

NOTA (None of the Above)

In 2019, 4,292 voters (0.31%) opted for NOTA in the Raipur constituency. In 2014, 5,796 voters (0.46%) opted for NOTA in the Raipur constituency.

Raipur Voter Turnout

The total number of valid votes polled during the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections was 13,96,250 or 66.12%.

In 2014, the total number of valid votes in this Lok Sabha seat was 1250845 or 65.69%.

Raipur Poll Dates

In 2019, the voting took place on April 23 in the Raipur constituency.

In 2014, the voting was held on April 24 in Raipur.

Raipur Result Dates

In 2019, the result was announced on May 23.

In 2014, the result was announced on May 16.

Number of Polling Stations

In the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections, there were 2,343 polling stations in the Raipur constituency.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha Elections, there were 2,061 polling stations in the Raipur constituency.