Image Source : REPRESENTATIONAL/FILE Railway Minister pays obeisance at Vaishno Devi shrine

Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal paid obeisance at the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine in Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday. He reached the snow-bound Vaisho Devi shrine on a helicopter and after paying obeisance returned to Jammu around 1.45 pm. Helicopter and ropeway service to the shrine resumed on Sunday after remaining suspended for the past two days due to inclement weather.

According to officials, Goyal is likely to review the progress of the under-construction Udhampur-Banihal rail link project, which on completion will connect Kashmir with rest of the country through railway line.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had on November 6 given explicit instructions for completion of the railway project by next year. Over one feet of snow had accumulated in the shrine area including Bhawan and Bahiron Ghati, Sanjichhat and Himkoti on Friday, forcing suspension of copter and ropeway services.

However, the pilgrimage is going on smoothly with all services including helicopter, ropeway and battery car being operational, the officials said.

In view of the rush of pilgrims which is witnessed every year from December 20, the CEO of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board (SMVDSB) reviewed the facilities and directed all officers to ensure that all required arrangements are put in place well in time.

ALSO READ | Two more die of gunshot wounds in Guwahati, toll in police firing rises to 4

ALSO READ | Unnao Rape Case: Delhi court to pronounce verdict on Kuldeep Sengar on Monday