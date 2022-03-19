Follow us on Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE). Rahul Gandhi urges Centre to protect people, says 'inflation to rise further'.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday said that inflation is likely to rise further and urged the government to act immediately and protect the people.

The Wayanad MP also said that the crude oil prices are expected to rise above USD 100 per barrel and food prices could rise by 22 per cent.

"Inflation is a tax on all Indians. Record price rise had crushed the poor and middle class even before Ukraine war began. It will increase further as: Crude > $100/barrel, Food prices expected to rise 22 per cent, COVID disrupts Global Supply Chain. GOI must act NOW. Protect people," Gandhi tweeted.

Earlier this week, the Congress leader had slammed the Central government over high inflation and reduced rates of fixed deposits and provident fund, and said the common people are facing the consequences of its "wrong policies."

"Common citizens are facing the consequences of the wrong policies of the government: FD: 5.1 per cent (down), PPF: 7.1 per cent (down), EPF: 8.1 per cent (down). Retail Inflation: 6.07 per cent (up). Wholesale Inflation: 13.11 per cent (up). Is it not the responsibility of the government to provide relief to people?" Gandhi tweeted on Tuesday.

