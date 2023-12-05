Tuesday, December 05, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. After Congress' election debacle in 3 states, Rahul Gandhi to miss Winter Session

After Congress' election debacle in 3 states, Rahul Gandhi to miss Winter Session

This will be the first visit of Rahul Gandhi after the grand old party faced a massive debacle in the recently concluded Assembly elections. Besides, he will also miss the ongoing Winter session of the Parliament.

Reported By : Vijai Laxmi Written By : Ajeet Kumar
New Delhi
Updated on: December 05, 2023 17:49 IST
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.
Image Source : PTI Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will be visiting the South East Asian countries starting from December 8, where his first stop will be Malaysia. This will be the first visit of Gandhi after the grand old party faced a debacle in the recently concluded Assembly elections. 

According to the sources, the Congress leader will first land in Kuala Lumpur and will stay till December 10. Subsequently, Rahul will reach Singapore on the next day where he will be staying till December 12. Later, Rahul will travel to Indonesia's national capital Jakarta on December 13, where he will stay for a single day.

Rahul Gandhi will miss the Winter Session 

At the end of his trip, the 53-year-old leader will travel to Vietnam's national capital on December 14. He will leave for Delhi on December 15. Although large segments of the trip are yet to be known, he will be addressing events of the Indian diaspora and students at some of the universities there. Moreover, news agency ANI sources reported that "The Congress leader is likely to meet the Vietnam Communist Party leaders".

Besides the elections debacle, his trip came at a time when the Winter Session of the Parliament was currently going on.  Moreover, Gandhi has been summoned by MP/MLA court on December 16 in connection with a 2018 case over using derogatory remarks against Union Home Minister Amit Shah in a Bengaluru conference. However, neither Congress nor Gandhi reacted to whether he would be attending or not.

BJP leads in Assembly Elections 

The BJP swept Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh on Sunday inflicting a resounding defeat on the Congress to tighten its stranglehold in the Hindi heartland.

The Congress ousted the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) in Telangana to make it 3-1 for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the latest round of Assembly elections billed as a semi-final before next year's poll showdown.

The Winter session of Parliament is scheduled to have 15 sittings till December 22.

Also Read: Supreme Court adjourns hearing of PIL challenging Rahul Gandhi's restoration as Lok Sabha member

 

Latest India News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from India

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp

Top News

Related India News

Latest News