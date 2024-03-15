Electoral bonds world's biggest extortion racket, says Rahul Gandhi

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra.

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday slammed the government over the issue of electoral bonds saying the concept is the biggest extortion racket in the world.

A few years ago, PM Modi spoke about the political finance system and electoral bonds were introduced. The concept is the biggest extortion racket in the world, he said.

"To take extortions from the companies... to take contracts from the companies... the entire list isn’t out, shell companies are there. It’s the biggest example of corruption and scam in the world. It’s a way of intimidating corporates and taking money from them," Rahul Gandhi said while targeting the Modi government.

"This is a huge theft that is taking place, which is purely orchestrated by the Prime Minister," the Congress scion added.

Speaking on electoral bonds and the contracts given by Congress or other opposition party-governed states, Rahul Gandhi said, "The question here is that months after a contract was given, the corporate was giving electoral bonds to the BJP."

The funds amassed through the scheme were used to split political parties and topple opposition governments, Rahul alleged at a press conference.

There was no correlation between the electoral bonds and the contracts given by Congress or other opposition parties' governments in states, said Rahul Gandhi, whose Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra is in Maharashtra in its last leg.

Rahul's remarks have come a day after the Election Commission of India (ECI) made public the electoral bond data shared to it by the State Bank of India (SBI) on its website.

