"Rajya Sabha chairman should be impartial", Congress hits back at Jagdeep Dhankhar

Rahul Gandhi Remarks: Congress hit back at Rajya Sabha chairman Jagdeep Dhankar as he slammed Rahul Gandhi obliquely for his remark on foreign soil. Jagdeep Dhankar during a function suggested that people should leave their "political spectacle" behind while embarking on a foreign visit. Criticising Dhankar, Congress said that Rajya Sabha chairman should be impartial and not always praise the government.

Dhankar slammed Rahul Gandhi indirectly

Speaking at a World Homeopathy Day function, Dhankhar said as India lays the foundation for the centenary of its independence in 2047, every attempt that seeks to attack the country's dignity should be blunted. He said people should leave their "political spectacle" behind while embarking on a foreign visit, in an apparent reference to a row over Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's remarks made during a recent visit to the United Kingdom.

Jairam Ramesh hit back at Dhankar

Responding to Vice President Dhankhar's tweet advising that people should leave their "political spectacle" behind while embarking on a foreign visit, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said in a tweet in Hindi, "First you give this advice to those who started this practice in 2015. Then give a sermon (to others)."

"Mr. Chairman should be impartial"

"Second thing, Mr. Chairman should be impartial, and should not always praise the government," Ramesh said. In his remarks on Monday, Dhankhar said, "Have you ever noticed a foreign dignitary or foreign national on a visit to this great democracy decrying or criticising his nation? The answer is an obvious no. Why cannot we take pride in our scientists, health warriors and compliment our innovation?"

"Whenever we travel out of the country, we should leave our political spectacle behind. This will be beneficial for the country as well as the individual," he added.

(with inputs from PTI)

