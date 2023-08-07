Rahul Gandhi to take part in No-Confidence Motion debate in Lok Sabha tomorrow

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Congress MP Rahul Gandhi

Rahul Gandhi is set to speak on behalf of the Congress in the Lok Sabha on the no-confidence motion on Tuesday (August 8), sources said. Gandhi, recently got a huge relief from the Supreme Court after it stayed his conviction in a 2019 criminal defamation case over his Modi surname remark.

Just a few hours after the restoration of his Lok Sabha membership, Rahul Gandhi changed his Twitter bio from 'Disqualified MP' to 'Member of Parliament' on Monday. Earlier today (August 7), the Lok Sabha Secretariat issued a notification announcing that Gandhi's disqualification has been revoked and his membership restored.

Gandhi on Monday reached Gandhi reached Parliament hours after the restoration of his membership of Parliament.

SC gives relief to Gandhi

Earlier on Friday, Gandhi got a huge relief from the Supreme Court after it stayed his conviction in a 2019 criminal defamation case over his Modi surname remark and paved the way for his reinstatement as a Lok Sabha MP.

The stay which will also enable Gandhi, 53, to contest the 2024 Lok Sabha elections was given on the grounds the trial court in Surat in Gujarat failed to explain why he deserved the maximum two-year punishment upon his conviction that led to his disqualification from the Lower House of Parliament. The top court also noted that the sentence would not have attracted disqualification had it been a day lesser.

ALSO READ | Rahul Gandhi changes Twitter bio after restoration of his Lok Sabha membership

ALSO READ | 'Welcome step, Democracy has won': Congress hails Rahul Gandhi's Parliament return

Latest India News