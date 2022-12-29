Rahul Gandhi claims he is using his mother's car, says, '...more beauty in old Lambretta rather than R1 bike'

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE Congress leader Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi who has been walking on roads for more than three months, during an interview with a YouTuber, revealed secrets about his interest in cars, drones and the qualities that he aspires to be there in his bride. Gandhi, in an interview with a YouTube channel during his nationwide Bharat Jodo Yatra, said he does not have an interest in cars and in fact, the Congress leader claimed that he is using the car which is owned by his mother, Sonia Gandhi.

"I have really not been interested in cars. I am not interested in motorbikes, but I am interested in driving motorbikes. I can fix a car. But, I am not obsessed with cars," said Gandhi.

"I like the idea of moving fast, the idea of moving in the air, the idea of moving in the water and on moving in the land," he added.

Also, he shared some insights about a Chinese electric scooter, which he termed an interesting concept as it can be used as a cycle as well as a mountain bike.

"I have driven an electric scooter, but never an electric bike. Have you seen this Chinese company... There are cycles and mountain bikes with electric motors. Very interesting concept. But, they are good," he said.

Also, during the conversation, Gandhi opined that he found more beauty in an old Lambretta rather than in an R1. Notably, Lambretta is the brand name of mainly motor scooters, initially manufactured in Milan, Italy, by Innocenti. Citing the reason for his choice, Gandhi claimed that he preferred cycling to motorcycling as it has the concept of using one's own power.

Rahul Gandhi's views on electric vehicle revolution in India

Moreover, when asked about the electric vehicle (EV) revolution in the country, the 52-year-old leader criticised the incumbent government for not having proper planning and added "India does not have the infrastructure to support the newly launched system." "I do not think we are doing what needs to be done for it to happen. Because an EV revolution requires a foundation and we are nowhere there." He noted that the foundation of producing batteries, motors and infrastructure is not there. "It is not strategically done, it is all ad hoc. They do not really understand how it is supposed to be done." Mr Gandhi also noted that the other revolution that India has missed, about which he is very passionate about, is the drone revolution.

When asked about his marriage, Gandhi said he wants to settle down with someone who has the qualities of both his mother Sonia Gandhi and grandmother Indira Gandhi. "I would prefer a woman... I do not mind...she has got qualities. But, a mix between my mother's and grandmother's qualities is good," said Gandhi.

