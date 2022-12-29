Follow us on Image Source : PTI Bharat Jodo Yatra: Rahul Gandhi violated security guidelines, says CRPF in its reply to MHA Congress

Rahul Gandhi's security breach issue: Violations of laid down guidelines on the part of Congress Rahul Gandhi have been observed on several occasions and this fact has been communicated to him from time to time, the CRPF has written back in its reply to the Home Ministry. On Wednesday, the Congress had written to Home Minister Amit Shah for ensuring security of Rahul Gandhi and others during the Bharat Jodo Yatra.

Videos analysis is being done under the supervision of IG VIP security and DG of CRPF, the CRPF mentioned

In a detailed report, the CRPF pointed:

Since 2020, there have been 113 violations observed and duly communicated.

During Delhi leg of Bharat Jodo Yatra, the protectee (Rahul Gandhi) violated security guidelines and CRPF will be taking up this matter separately

Security arrangements have been fully made for Rahul Gandhi. It may be pointed out that during visits of the protectee (Rahul Gandhi) the required security arrangements are made by the CRPF in coordination with state police & security agencies.

Delhi leg of Bharat Jodo Padyatra for December 24 ASL involving all stakeholders was conducted on Dec 22.

All security guidelines have been strictly followed and Delhi Police has informed that sufficient deployment of security personnel was made, CRPF said.

On Wednesday, AICC general secretary K C Venugopal had cited instances of "miscreants" entering the Yatra camp site illegally and alleged that they were Haryana's intelligence security personnel trying to swoop on the yatris and have been interrogating people who took part in the yatra. He had alleged that Delhi Police completely failed to control the surging crowds and maintain a perimeter around Rahul Gandhi, who has "Z+ Security".

